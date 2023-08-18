WATCH LIVE

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes legislation for 4-day workweek with no reduction in pay

The proposed bill would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours per week.

Friday, August 18, 2023 8:45AM
State Representative G. Roni Green of Philadelphia says her bill would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours per week and would ensure there is no reduction in pay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed legislation for a four day workweek.

State Representative G. Roni Green of Philadelphia says she will soon introduce a bill that would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours per week.

The change would only impact businesses that have more than 500 employees and the bill would ensure that there is no reduced pay for workers.

The 40-hour workweek was first established in 1938, which Green says no longer matches societal needs.

A republican opponent does not believe politicians should dictate private employees' schedules.

Democrat Dave Madsen of Dauphin County has proposed a three-year pilot program on the shortened workweek involving 70 Pennsylvania businesses.

Madsen said that way, the data can speak for itself.

