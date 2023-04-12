Reading, Pa. man arrested after allegedly telling mother he sexually abused her daughter

After speaking with the child, police determined the abuse happened between 2019 and 2021 when the victim was seven years old.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old Reading man is behind bars after police say he outed himself as a sexual predator to his young victim's mother.

Officials say Steven Galvan apologized to a woman back in January for sexually abusing her daughter.

The mother immediately went to police.

After speaking with the child, investigators determined the abuse happened between 2019 and 2021 when the victim was seven years old.

The victim told police the assaults happened at the suspect's home.

Galvan was arrested on Wednesday.

He is facing a number of serious charges including Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, Indecent Exposure and Endangering the Welfare of Children.