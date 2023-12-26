WATCH LIVE

14-year-old driver in stolen car caused crash in Logan, Philadelphia police say

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 8:02PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old driving a stolen vehicle caused a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the Logan section of the city.

Investigators say it began around 3 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of N. Broad Street.

The driver sped away, only to then crash into another vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Broad at Old York Road.

The 14-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were found inside the stolen vehicle with multiple injuries.

Those teens, plus the 34-year-old man driving the other vehicle, are all hospitalized in critical condition. Police say they are expected to survive.

The teens are behind held as prisoners, police say.

A police cruiser was damaged when it was struck by the stolen car at one point during the incident but no officers were injured.

