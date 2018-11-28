Stolen car crashes into West Philly home, 3 young men sought

3 sought after car crashes into West Philly home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 28, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The search is on for three young men after a stolen car from Delaware County crashed into a house in West Philadelphia.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the car nearly hitting a red SUV at 55th Street and Wyalusing Avenue before making a sharp turn and slamming into a house Tuesday night.

Rudolph Looney was inside the home at the time. Looney says he was taking a shower when he heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of firetrucks.

"I was like 'that firetruck sound was getting closer and closer.' I just thought it was coming around the area. I came down and I saw the car in the basement," Looney said.

Detectives say the car was stolen in Sharon Hill on Saturday.

