Stolen car crashes into West Philly home, 3 young men sought

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The search is on for three young men after a stolen car from Delaware County crashed into a house in West Philadelphia.
The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.
The video shows the car nearly hitting a red SUV at 55th Street and Wyalusing Avenue before making a sharp turn and slamming into a house Tuesday night.
Rudolph Looney was inside the home at the time. Looney says he was taking a shower when he heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of firetrucks.
"I was like 'that firetruck sound was getting closer and closer.' I just thought it was coming around the area. I came down and I saw the car in the basement," Looney said.
Detectives say the car was stolen in Sharon Hill on Saturday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps