Manhunt underway for suspect who stole police car in South Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester County officials along with multiple police agencies in South Jersey are searching for a suspect who stole a police car on Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Westwood Golf Course as police swarmed the area.

Officials say the stolen car was recovered, but the suspect is still on the run.

Police describe the suspect as an approximately 5'7" tall male in his mid-30s, wearing a black shirt and green camo pants.

Initially, a shelter-in-place order was put in effect for residents in the Greenfields section and Kings Highway section of West Deptford as police searched for the suspect.

That order was lifted a short time later.

Officials posted on Facebook that the suspect was identified, the incident is under control, and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

They also stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked to call 911.