Authorities recover Temple police vehicle with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A marked Temple University Police vehicle was found Sunday night after being stolen.
The SUV was stolen around 11:20 p.m. near Temple University Hospital at Broad and Ontario streets in North Philadelphia.
The vehicle was missing for about 30 minutes.
Police were particularly concerned because there was a loaded AR-15 in the trunk.
Temple police notified Philadelphia police of the stolen vehicle.
A police helicopter searched from the sky for the Temple University Police Ford Explorer.
The vehicle was recovered about a half hour later on the 4800 block of Rorer Street in Feltonville.
The AR-15 was secured in the trunk.
However, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
