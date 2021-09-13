stolen car

Authorities recover Temple police vehicle with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A marked Temple University Police vehicle was found Sunday night after being stolen.

The SUV was stolen around 11:20 p.m. near Temple University Hospital at Broad and Ontario streets in North Philadelphia.

The vehicle was missing for about 30 minutes.

Police were particularly concerned because there was a loaded AR-15 in the trunk.

Temple police notified Philadelphia police of the stolen vehicle.
A police helicopter searched from the sky for the Temple University Police Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was recovered about a half hour later on the 4800 block of Rorer Street in Feltonville.

The AR-15 was secured in the trunk.

However, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

