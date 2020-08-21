Top 6 dining spots in Stone Harbor - thanks to your votes!

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thanks to all of your votes, the Top 6 made it to Stone Harbor!It's hard to go to this beach town without hearing about Water Star Grille at The Reeds. It's Bayside dining with fantastic views and great food. It had me at lobster roll!You can paddle board your way next door, to Buckets Margarita Bar and Cantina where the servers are friendly, the drinks are large, and the tacos are tasty.For a BYOB with menu items like short rib fried rice and hibachi grilled king salmon, try Jays on Third.At Spiaggetta you will be greeted with true Italian hospitality, and all the pasta and seafood to go along with it.Order yourself a beer, soup, salad, or burger at Fred's Tavern. After ordering from their classic bar menu, feel free to hangout...and don't forget that there's a liquor store attached!You can take that bottle from Fred's and walk it on over to Restaurante Lucianos. You're gonna keep walking though, through the kitchen to a quaint outdoor space. Their cheese gnocchi and other homemade pasta is worth the walk.