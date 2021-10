PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man and a women were shot in the head Tuesday in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Huntingdon Street.A woman and a man were each shot one time in the head while sitting inside a vehicle, police said.Both victims were pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. Their identities were not made available.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police.