Striking vehicle still sought in Bucks County fatal hit-and-run; 3 drivers questioned

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Middletown Township say they have three vehicles in custody but are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman on Monday morning.
Police say 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed on Route 1 in Bucks County.
Police say three vehicles are in custody and have been identified as being at the crash scene. Their involvement in the accident remains unclear but police say the drivers are cooperating with officers.
Middletown Township police say their investigation spans across multiple regions, including Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
According to a source, human remains found in Philadelphia could be connected with Ridgway's death.
Middletown Township police confirm several vehicles were examined in Philadelphia, Bensalem Township and Falls Township.
"These vehicles have been cleared of any involvement in the crash, but are potential witnesses. The drivers and owners of these vehicles are cooperating with the police investigation," police said in a news release.
Middletown Township police also said that it's still unknown if the human remains are connected with the Route 1 crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-750-3800.
