Disney CEO announces life-changing $1 million donation to Student Veterans of America

Student Veterans of America brings veterans together to lift each other up, pursue higher education, and achieve their goals.

6abc's parent company, Disney, has had a long commitment to supporting service men and women.

A life-changing donation to veterans was announced on Good Morning America (GMA) Monday morning.

"It is my sincere pleasure to share the news that Walt Disney Company, our parent company, is donating $1 million to the Student Veterans of America," said GMA host Robin Roberts.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says the million-dollar donation will continue to keep that mission going strong.

"Our donation to Student Veterans of America is designed to actually teach veterans, to educate them, after they've served our country to better prepare them for the workplace, to get jobs," said Iger. "Not just for Disney, but for any entity out there."

SVA members were on hand for the announcement on Monday, including Jamie Springston. He served as a Navy corpsman, but transitioning back to civilian life proved challenging as he suffered from PTSD.

"It's opened up doors for me that I didn't dream would be possible. It's it's given me empowerment. It's showing me how diverse and inclusive a veteran community can be. It saved my life," said Springston about the SVA.

Just 10 years ago, Disney also launched a program called Heroes Work Here.

It's a program designed to hire veterans.

"Since then, we've hired over 15,000 veterans, which is a great story. And they've proven to be wonderful employees of the company," said Iger.