Philadelphia Union fans fill stands at Subaru Park for season opener

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "doop" chant filled Subaru Park on Saturday night as the Philadelphia Union faced the Chicago Fire for the season opener.

The game ended in a tie, 2-2. Union fans said it was an intense game, and they're glad the Union made a comeback.

"We're super excited, we can't wait for the season to start," said Erin Talarico from Pittsgrove, New Jersey. "This is our third year as season ticket holders, so we're ready to rock."

Visitors also had the chance to experience the new features and food.

Subaru Park upgraded the premium areas as well as the concession stands with more "grab and go" locations and new options, including a Philly cheesesteak, burrito box, and nachos.

"Any addition is good here. This is a very beautiful stadium. The whole experience coming down here is always awesome," said Nestor Breban from Northeast Philadelphia.

Union fans said it's even better with a taste of victory.

"They finished pretty strong last year," said Lauren Haines from Pittsgrove, New Jersey. "I think they're going to come out fighting and doing what they need to do."

"We're going all the way. We're going to win the MLS Cup," said Breban.

Some fans even offered some advice to reach that goal.

"Don't get angry and start slide tackling people, because that's how you get thrown out," said Brayden Talarico from Pittsgrove, New Jersey.

"Union, let Andre Blake save it. Unless it's out of the net, just don't go near it," said Benjamin McCuen from Vineland, New Jersey.

"It's going to be the best season in the world," said Quinn Haines from Pittsgrove, New Jersey. "You guys are going to rock."

The Philadelphia Union will play Deportivo Saprissa at Subaru Park on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.