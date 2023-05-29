WATCH LIVE

Shooting erupts outside Subaru Park in Chester hours after Union game; 9 injured

Investigators focused on the area around parking lot A near Delaware Avenue and Norris Street.

Monday, May 29, 2023 10:05AM
More than 54 shell casings were recovered outside the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pa. Nine people were being treated at the hospital.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nine people were taken to hospital after gunfire erupted outside Subaru Park in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday outside the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union.

Investigators focused on the area around parking lot A near Delaware Avenue and Norris Street.

Action New is told multiple people were shot and more than 54 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Nine victims showed up at Crozer Chester Medical Center with varying injuries. At this point, it is unclear how many of the victims were shot and how many were injured trying to escape the gunfire.

Police could be seen outside the emergency room at Crozer Chester as family members showed up at the hospital.

There was a Philadelphia Union II game earlier in the day at Subaru Park which ended hours before the shooting.

