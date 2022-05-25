Community & Events

What is your message of hope? Send us a video here

The horror of several recent mass shootings, including Tuesday's incident at a school in Texas, could leave anyone feeling discouraged about the times we are living in.

So we want to know: what is your message of hope as we come to terms with these tragedies?

Please send us a video with your words of encouragement, and it could be featured on Action News.

Before submitting your photo, please read the terms below:

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Officer in Walter Wallace shooting killed in Philly motorcycle crash
Suspect in stabbing at Coatesville High School surrenders to police
Mindful Moments with Thai Mama, a podcast to help with stress, trauma
NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog
36 shots fired, man walking dog killed in Port Richmond
Show More
Bar announces changes after fatal punch in Center City
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
Matthew McConaughey: 'We must do better' after massacre in hometown
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News