With CDC approval, summer camps prepare to safely welcome back campers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's some good news and perhaps a sign of "normalcy" that some families are craving. The CDC says summer camps can open and the health agency is offering some new safety guidelines to follow.

Two local camps are getting everything in place to safely welcome campers this summer. One of these camps opened last summer, the other didn't. Still, both are just as eager as the kids for a summer of fun.

Future Stars operated 10 of its 16 campuses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey last year.

They're calling this summer "Covid 2.0," adding now to everything they put in place last year.

"We could open next week if we needed to, from a facilities and supply and activity point of view," said Michael Rush, Executive Director of Future Stars Day Camps. "We're still going to do what we do, kids are going to have fun, kids are going to be with their friends, they're going to be active and they're going to come home tired. Safely."

Tall Pines Day Camp in Williamstown, Gloucester County did not open last year for the first time in their 26-year history.

This year, they're coming back and waiting for New Jersey's guidelines to put the finishing touches on their plan.

"The governor said he'll release guidelines for camps on Wednesday, so we're looking forward to getting that," said Andrew Yankowitz, Owner/ Director of Tall Pines Day Camp. "All of our parents want to know what the final guidelines are going to be and we're literally about eight weeks away from camp starting. We can't wait for the summer to get started."

Because kids under 16 are not yet authorized to get a vaccine, the CDC says mask wearing and social distancing will be necessary.

Kids will also be in small cohorts or pods that don't interact with other groups.
