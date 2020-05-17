35-year-old male shot, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 2nd district are investigating a shooting Saturday in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Police say, a 35-year-old male was shot once in the left leg. The male victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center placed in critical condition.

No word of any arrest made at this time.
