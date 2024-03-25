WATCH LIVE

Sunday Girl is a new dog-friendly, co-working cafe in Old City

ByJalyn Green WPVI logo
Monday, March 25, 2024
Sunday Girl is a dog-friendly cafe with a drink-focused menu, an array of local products and a co-working lab.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In March, Rebecca Grites proudly opened a new cafe called Sunday Girl in Old City.

The dog-friendly cafe offers a drink-focused menu, a cheese program, and food items from other Philly and Pennsylvania small businesses.

You'll discover products from other local businesses like OT Granola, Goodlands Hot Sauce, Tuft Broad, Melmo's Dog Treats, and more.

The cafe includes a co-working space called coLAB.

It's a membership-based space that allows privacy from outside the cafe.

Grites hopes coLAB provides a space for creatives to work and spark collaborations.

In the future Sunday Girl plans to provide wine.

Sunday Girl| Instagram

263 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

