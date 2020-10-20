Catch arts, music and sustainability in one spot at Sunflower Philly

Sunflower Philly in Old Kensington is a non-profit community park that is free and open to the public.The sort-of secret oasis encompasses three main sectors - art, music and sustainability. They act as a resource to the community hosting and customizing a number events throughout the year, such as concerts, outdoor yoga, dance classes, art programs, live-streams and a popular volunteer trash clean-up club.Kensington resident and well-known artist, Christian Rodriguez, a.k.a TameArtz, can give a first-hand testimony to the development of the area. He acts like a bridge to connect different cultures, both standing and moving in.When you enter, you're greeted by a graffiti border of different national flags, where the goal is to represent all the ethnicities and nationalities here in Philadelphia.1725 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122