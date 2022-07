Sunny Balwani trial update: Former Theranos President Sunny Balwani found guilty

EMBED >More News Videos Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes retuned to the stand Monday revealing a new layer of her defense: she was raped.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A verdict has been reached in a San Jose federal court in the trial of former Theranos President Sunny Balwani.Balwani has been found guilty, our sister-station KGO reports. The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faced 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.Jurors began deliberating last week.The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.The defense has argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.The verdict is expected to be read at 11:20 a.m.