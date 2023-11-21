Sunset Hill Brewing building a farm-to-glass brewery

Brothers Josh and Brett Firely bought a farm and then turned it into Sunset Hill Brewing with more than 20 varieties of beer.

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Brothers Josh and Brett Firely bought an old dairy farm and turned it into Sunset Hill Brewing, a brewery.

The former dairy farm is now churning out more than 20 varieties of beer.

The brothers grew up going to the farm and were big fans of the chocolate milk; so they made a milk stout beer to pay homage.

They renovated the old barn and turned it into a modern brewery where guests can get a fresh pour from 12 taps or grab a 4-packs to share with friends.

They have an outdoor space with a heated tent or guests can sit above the pond and take in the sunset over the hill and appreciate the inspiration for the name of the brewery.

Sunset Hill Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

2782 Leidy Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525