Sunset Hill Brewing building a farm-to-glass brewery

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Brothers Josh and Brett Firely bought an old dairy farm and turned it into Sunset Hill Brewing, a brewery.
The former dairy farm is now churning out more than 20 varieties of beer.
The brothers grew up going to the farm and were big fans of the chocolate milk; so they made a milk stout beer to pay homage.
They renovated the old barn and turned it into a modern brewery where guests can get a fresh pour from 12 taps or grab a 4-packs to share with friends.
They have an outdoor space with a heated tent or guests can sit above the pond and take in the sunset over the hill and appreciate the inspiration for the name of the brewery.
2782 Leidy Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525