Comcast investigating outage in parts of Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are taking to social media to voice their frustrations over an apparent Comcast outage less than an hour before kick-off to Super Bowl 57.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage affecting a few thousand households in the Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods and some surrounding areas.

Customers have taken to social media to voice their complaints:

Bilotta said crews have been "working furiously" for several hours to resolve the problem and some customers have started to come back online - they are hoping to restore service to everyone by kickoff.