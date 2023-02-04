Chiefs bar getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday - right in the heart of Eagles country

"We have the passion just like Eagles fans. We love and care and root for our team," said a Chiefs fan from South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

But there will be another gathering, right in South Philadelphia, where folks will be cheering for the Chiefs.

"We have the passion just like Eagles fans. We love and care and root for our team," said Michael Puggi, a Chiefs fan from South Philadelphia.

On the 1900 block of South 11th Street sits a Kansas City Chiefs bar, Big Charlie's Saloon.

The owner's love for the team started in 1970 when his dad bet on the Chiefs and they won the Super Bowl. His friend Michael Puggi says he's a Chiefs fan to show support for the family's bar.

"There's a lot of storylines between the Eagles and the Chiefs. You know it goes way back. And then they also say the Kelce brothers, Andy Reid, when we go back to Carl Peterson - he was affiliated with the Eagles," said Puggi, from South Philadelphia.

Big Charlie's Saloon is filled with Kansas City gear. But now that the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, there are some mixed emotions on what colors to show up in on game day.

"Kansas City, they are an AFC team, that was my AFC team. You have your NFC team and your AFC team. Now I'm in a quagmire," said Patrick Newcomb from South Philadelphia.

We did spot a regular Birds fan at the bar, who says he's conflicted about who to support since he's friends with the Chiefs fans at the bar, but bleeds green.

"We got one crazy fan, his name's Stevie Mack. Yeah he likes the Eagles. He don't know whether to root for the Eagles or the Chiefs," said Puggi.

"I have some sort of bet that we give them this one, we get the next three. But I'll give them this one," said Stephen McDonald, from South Philadelphia.