Kansas City Chiefs

Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid is in the big game for the first time since taking the Birds back in the 2004 season.

Reid guided the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-24 win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday to punch his ticket to Miami and a date with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.


In Philadelphia, Reid was good enough to get the Birds to three consecutive NFC title games and a Super Bowl, but failed to deliver a title. Add in some maddening late-game decisions, and the relationship between Eagles fans and Reid is pretty complicated.

So we ask, will Andy Reid have your support as he chases that elusive title? Let us know in the poll below.

