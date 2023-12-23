Shoppers pack the Willow Grove Mall for 'Super Saturday' Christmas shopping

The National Retail Federation says an expected 142 million people across the country went shopping on Super Saturday.

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 100 million shoppers flooded stores and malls on a day the National Retail Federation has dubbed "Super Saturday," the last Saturday before Christmas.

Inside the Willow Grove Mall in Montgomery County, small business owner Candice Robinson was working the floor.

She hoped Christmas shoppers would stop and look at her fur boots and bags.

"Yesterday was kind of like a second Black Friday," she said of the crowds. "So we're really excited. We've already been having customers come, buying boots left and right."

Her business isn't the only one booming. The NRF says an expected 142 million people across the country went shopping on Super Saturday.

"Just getting a couple more things checked off my list," said Lavette Debridge, who came to the mall knowing it would be crowded.

"It's long lines, a lot of waiting, a lot of people. So, just want to keep the Christmas spirit, so at least pack your patience," she said.

She needed to find a few more gifts. Meanwhile, Nisha Williams hoped she'd beat the rush by shopping in the morning.

"It's been good because we got up pretty early this morning, so it was perfect," she said.

Still, this time of year, she says she doesn't mind the crowds.

"I just love the Christmas atmosphere. I just love shopping and regretting it after New Year's," she joked.

Karim Houssain from Gold and Diamond appreciates the generous gift-giving spirit. This is the best time of year for business, and he's happy to have one more rush before the holiday.

"People are much more happy, I'll be honest with you. You can see the smiles on their faces, they're buying for their friends and family and whatnot," he said. "It's a lot of sales."

If you procrastinate one more day to avoid the super crowds, there's still Christmas Eve shopping.