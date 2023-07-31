Superdawg drive-in is a time capsule in Chicago

Built on the North Side of Chicago in 1948, Superdawg is billed as Chicago's only true drive-in restaurant.

CHICAGO -- At the corner of Devon and Milwaukee avenues in Chicago's Gladstone Park neighborhood, two giant hot dog statues stand upon a prairie-style building, beckoning diners to take a trip back in time.

Billed as the city's only true drive-in, Superdawg has been filling hungry bellies on-the-go for over 75 years.

"Very little has changed since 1948," said Scott Berman, son of Superdawg founders Maurie and Flaurie Berman. "It is a time capsule both in terms of our service and in terms of our building: same neon, same dogs on the roof, same ordering system, and same kind of friendly service."

Berman runs Superdawg along with his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Don Drucker.

The Druckers both say Superdawg Drive-In is still a must-see for tourists coming to the Windy City, many with luggage in tow from the airport.

"They come from all over the country and all over the world," Lisa said. "I like to call us a destination. There's no place like Superdawg."

"We're in a book called '1,000 Places To See Before You Die,'" said Don, noting other world wonders. "The Great Wall of China, the pyramids, and then there's Superdawg here in Chicago."

Maurie and Flaurie Berman began Superdawg Drive-In while Maurie was in college studying accounting, and Flaurie was teaching in Chicago Public Schools.

What was originally intended to be a temporary restaurant turned into a 75-year run, with a second location on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, Illinois, serving the same secret-recipe Superdawg hot dogs, proprietary toppings and crinkle-cut fries, all housed in signature take-home boxes.

"There's nothing like this anywhere in the world," Berman said.

"The concept always was to do it better and different than anyone else and make us stand out," Lisa said. "Some people are told that for the best hot dog in Chicago (or the world), you have to come to Superdawg."

On a tour of the drive-ins kitchen, Don Drucker pointed out many employees who've been working at the restaurant between 20 and 30 years.

He said what's next for Superdawg is more of the same.

"The future of Superdawg is bright," Don said. "Superdawg is always going to be here."

For more information and a detailed history of Superdawg Drive-In, visit superdawg.com.