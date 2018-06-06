EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3566795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Innocent bystander shot at North Philadelphia playground: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 5, 2018

Police are hoping a newly released surveillance video will help in their investigation of a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.They are hoping the public can help to identify the men and the vehicle seen in the video.Philadelphia Police Captain Malachi Jones said, "The dark-colored Pontiac seems to be in pretty good condition. We strongly believe if someone knows the individuals, and knows them as drivers of this particular vehicle, it may stand out, and they would be able to contact us."The fierce gun battle out in the streets yesterday resulted in a stray bullet striking a young woman watching kids play basketball at a North Philadelphia playground.The woman is now in the hospital in critical but stable condition.Witnesses said it was just after 2 p.m.when it started raining bullets at the Heritage Park Playground at Clearfield and Sydenham streets."Detectives did find and collect over 20 pieces of ballistic evidence. What's interesting is those spent shell casings were of three separate calibers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police said one of those bullets struck a 21-year-old woman in the chest who was not involved in the gun battle."It appears that the female was in the playground watching other young adults play basketball when she was struck by a stray bullet," said Small.Sylvia Morrison said she had seen the young woman earlier in the day."She just told me, 'God Bless me' and I told her 'God Bless you,'" said Morrison. "I mean every day she comes down here, goes to the store around the corner."A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and another man, a 28-year-old, was shot in the foot. Their roles in the shootout remain unclear.Meanwhile, neighbors are outraged that an innocent bystander in a playground got caught in the crossfire."They just need to get together and have some council people or some people come and find out what's going on in these communities so that this stuff can stop," said neighbor Cheryl Culbreth.Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the hopes of getting a clearer picture of the entire incident.Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects at this time.------