Philadelphia police release photos of 3 suspects connected to shooting of 11-year-old girl

Police say the child was struck in the hip by stray gunfire. A man was also wounded in the shooting.

Philadelphia police say that if anyone sees these suspects, they should call 911 immediately.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images of three suspects who they believe are involved in a shootout that injured an 11-year-old girl and a man late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and spanned a few intersections along South 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Image of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of 11-year-old girl, 32-year-old man (provided by Philadelphia police).

Police found shell casings near South 52nd and Chestnut streets, where they said the girl was struck in the hip by stray gunfire while shopping.

A 32-year-old man was also shot in the left leg near 52nd and Market, which is next to the busy 52nd Street SEPTA station.

Both victims are now in stable condition.

Officers say two of the three suspects in this shooting were caught on video minutes before the incident.

The third suspect was caught on video from a distance, police stated.

Police described the first suspect as a man being approximately 30 to 35 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks, a yellow baseball cap, tan khaki pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a male between 18 to 22 years old with a tan hoodie that had a square-shaped logo on its chest, dark teal pants, and black sneakers.

The final suspect was described as being a male with a black hoodie that had a large white logo on its back, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

To submit a tip to the police, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to the same number.

All tips will remain confidential.