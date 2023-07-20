11-year-old girl shot after gunfire erupts in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for at least two people involved in a shootout that injured an 11-year-old girl and a man late Wednesday night.

Police say the child was struck in the hip by stray gunfire. A man was also wounded in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for at least two people involved in a shootout that injured an 11-year-old girl and a man late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and spans a few intersections along South 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Police found shell casings near South 52nd and Chestnut streets, where they said the girl was struck in the hip by stray gunfire while shopping at stores that were still open.

"We of course believe that since she's only 11 years old, she was struck by stray gunfire. We believe she was with her mother and other family members when she got shot," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "They were standing in front of some businesses and stores at the intersection of 52nd and Chestnut Streets."

Investigators said the family was able to take cover in a nearby corner store. The girl is now stable at the hospital, according to police.

Police said nearly 30 shots were fired and that additional shell casings were found at 52nd and Market and near Ludlow Street.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg near 52nd and Market, which is next to the busy 52nd Street SEPTA station, according to police.

They rushed him to the hospital and said he is stable.

Right now, police aren't sure if he was an intended target or just an innocent bystander.

Investigators are questioning witnesses for more information.

"We found one vehicle parked at 52nd and Ludlow that was struck on the passenger side by gunfire. In that vehicle, we found a 16-year-old female hiding in that vehicle, so we transported her to police headquarters as a witness," Small said.

Small said the driver of that vehicle ran during the shooting, so they're making sure there isn't any possible involvement.

Detectives don't yet have a description of the shooters, but said they are checking city-operated real-time crime cameras in search of footage that may have captured those who are involved.

