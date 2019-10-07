Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from North Philadelphia school caught on video

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need help finding a man accused of breaking into an elementary school and stealing several computers along with a fax machine in North Philadelphia.Police said the man broke into the General George Meade School located on N. 18th St. near Cecil B. Moore Ave.Police believe he got in through a basement window around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.He can be seen on surveillance video casually walking the halls, and at one point he appears to be eating or drinking something.Police said the man stole a fax machine along with desktop and laptop computers from the main office and three classrooms.Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said this theft isn't only hurting the school district, but also the students who rely on using the equipment.Investigators aren't sure at this time how the man was able to gain access to the classrooms and get the electronics out of the school through the window.The equipment is worth several thousand dollars and has government serial numbers, according to police.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.