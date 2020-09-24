Victim survived being shot more than a dozen times in West Philly, suspect sought

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video shooting a man more than a dozen times.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video shooting a man more than a dozen times.It happened on July 11, shortly after 11:30 a.m., on the 500 block of North 54th Street in West Philadelphia.In video released by police on Thursday, the suspect is seen is getting out of a white Chevy Malibu vehicle. He opens fire, striking the 34-year-old victim.Video shows the suspect getting back into the vehicle and then fleeing the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Despite being shot more than 12 times, police said he managed to survive his injuries.The suspect is described as a Black male, 6'2, wearing a white, long sleeve dress shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.Anyone with information should contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-TIPS(8477).