Police have released surveillance video of a man being sought for a triple shooting inside a restaurant in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.It happened just after 10:30 Sunday night inside the Erie Kitchen on the 600 block of West Erie Avenue.Police say the victims, three 19-year-old men, were involved in an altercation with an unknown male inside the restaurant.After the altercation, the suspect left and a short time later returned, firing a handgun through the front door.Two of the victims are hospitalized in critical condition and the third is listed as stable.So far, no arrests have been made.-----