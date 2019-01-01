Suspect sought for triple shooting in Hunting Park restaurant

Police have released surveillance video of a man being sought for a triple shooting inside a restaurant in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

It happened just after 10:30 Sunday night inside the Erie Kitchen on the 600 block of West Erie Avenue.

Police say the victims, three 19-year-old men, were involved in an altercation with an unknown male inside the restaurant.

After the altercation, the suspect left and a short time later returned, firing a handgun through the front door.

Two of the victims are hospitalized in critical condition and the third is listed as stable.

So far, no arrests have been made.

