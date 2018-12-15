Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating reports of a woman being sexually assaulted in University City.

University of Pennsylvania police officers responded to a report of a sexual assault just after 4 a.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said she was sitting inside of her car looking for her purse after leaving a party when an unknown man entered her vehicle brandishing a firearm.

According to police, the suspect then raped the victim at gunpoint while inside of her vehicle.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-years-old, with a goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and was armed with a handgun.

Police continue to investigate.

