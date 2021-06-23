Barcode Bandit: Suspect switches price of vacuum at Lowe's from $400 to $29, police say

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for a self-checkout swindler.Video showed the male suspect checking out of the Lowe's on the 3400 block of Horizon Boulevard in Trevose on Saturday.Bensalem Township police said the suspect had switched the bar code on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner.He scanned the item at the self-checkout counter and paid $24.99 for the pricey vacuum.Police said when an employee attempted to stop him from leaving the store, he fled in a newer model blue Volkswagen SUV.The vehicle did not have a license plate, police said.Anyone who may recognize the barcode bandit should contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.