Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing 4 stores in Warminster, Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking for a suspect who has robbed four convenience stores in Warminster, Bucks County.
They say the man, armed with a box cutter, targeted gas stations and a 7-Eleven over the past week.
After threatening employees, the suspect allegedly demanded Newport cigarettes.
Police say 23-year-old Joseph Trout from Horsham is their person of interest.
He is wanted for multiple parole violations and other thefts in Montgomery County.
