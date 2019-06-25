Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing 4 stores in Warminster, Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking for a suspect who has robbed four convenience stores in Warminster, Bucks County.They say the man, armed with a box cutter, targeted gas stations and a 7-Eleven over the past week.After threatening employees, the suspect allegedly demanded Newport cigarettes.Police say 23-year-old Joseph Trout from Horsham is their person of interest.He is wanted for multiple parole violations and other thefts in Montgomery County.