Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home by man posing as contractor: Police

WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have released a description of the suspect wanted for a violent home invasion in Chester County Wednesday night.

Police say a heavy-set white man, believed to be in his 50s and bald posed as a contractor at a home on the 100 block of Columbine Drive in West Grove.

A woman in her early 20s let the man into the house, believing he was there to finish recent repairs.

That's when police say he attacked her, knocking her unconscious then sexually assaulting her.

A relative who was on the phone with the victim at the time heard her screams and called police.

The suspect was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue shirt with the name "Jeff" embroidered on it.

Anyone with information should call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyhome invasionassault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
Show More
Biometric screening begins at PHL
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Former Philly lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for releection
Indian man dies after getting attacked by rooster on way to cockfight
More TOP STORIES News