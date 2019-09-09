pennsylvania news

Suspected drunk driver crashes into memorial honoring fallen officers in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspected drunk driver badly damaged a memorial for fallen officers in Bethlehem on Saturday, police said.

The driver crashed into the memorial on the north side of the Fahy Bridge at about 3 a.m.

The driver was injured in the crash and is now facing DUI charges, police said. Officers said a passenger in the car left the scene.

Now, Police Chief Mark DiLuzio is vowing to rebuild the memorial, which honors six Bethlehem police officers killed in the line of duty.
