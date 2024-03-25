Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Reading, Pennsylvania

Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Windsor Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a man armed with a knife, making threats on his own life.

Police said the man ignored repeated commands to drop the knife.

At one point, he allegedly moved toward the officers, prompting them to use deadly force.

The man died at the hospital, authorities said.

The Berks County District Attorney's office is overseeing the investigation.