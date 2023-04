Prosecutors in New Jersey were investigating a suspicious fire on Monday morning.

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors in New Jersey were investigating a suspicious fire on Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the damage at Princeton Friends Meeting house, on the 400 block of Quaker Road in Princeton.

The fire began just after 3:30 a.m. and was under control within a few hours.

