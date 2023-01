One person suffered burns and was treated at the scene.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire that injured one person in Trenton, New Jersey is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire started at a rowhome on the unit block of Landing Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the second floor.

One person suffered burns and was treated at the scene.

It is unclear why the fire is labeled suspicious, but the rowhome had an "occupancy prohibited" sign on the door.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.