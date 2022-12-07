Suspect identified in deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County

The flames were so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the home two different times.

Investigators said the suspect, Aaron Clarke, will face charges. He is currently in custody.

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in connection with a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.

The fire began just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Neighbors say a woman, who is a female officer with Philadelphia police, lived at the home with her twin daughters and a live-in nurse.

One of the daughters, a 20-year-old woman who used a wheelchair, could not escape and died in the flames.

Investigators said the woman's bedroom was closest to the front porch, where the fire may have started.

Firefighters had to leave the home twice due to the intensity of the blaze.

Additional details about the fire will be released during a news conference on Wednesday.