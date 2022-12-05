Deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County now being investigated as suspicious

The flames were so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the home two different times.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said Monday the incident appears suspicious.

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning now say the blaze appears suspicious.

The fire began just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Neighbors say it was a very chaotic scene as they woke up to screams on the block.

"It's devastating. It's hard to believe. It was a beautiful house and hard to believe it's just gone like that," said Kevin Tones.

Action News has learned a mother lived in the home with her twin daughters. One of the daughters had a disability and tragically died in the blaze.

Firefighters had to leave the home twice due to the intensity of the blaze.

"I pray for the victims, very sad. Hate to see something like this happen," said Tones, who lives across the street. "It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad."

Action News has learned a man connected to the older sister is in custody and is talking with police.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or said if anyone else was injured.