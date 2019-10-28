SUV, commercial truck involved in accident on Route 926 in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating a serious crash involving an SUV and a commercial truck.
Chopper 6 was over the wreck around 3:45 p.m. along the 1200 block of Route 926 in Westtown Township.
The crash is blocking Rt. 926 in both directions.
No word on injuries at this time.
