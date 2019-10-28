SUV, commercial truck involved in accident on Route 926 in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating a serious crash involving an SUV and a commercial truck.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck around 3:45 p.m. along the 1200 block of Route 926 in Westtown Township.



The crash is blocking Rt. 926 in both directions.

No word on injuries at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.


