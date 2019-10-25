Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency dispatchers in Delaware County, Pa. say they are receiving numerous reports of a strange odor.

The odor is described as that of "fuel" or "gas," dispatchers say.

County officials say the hazardous materials unit is "working with local responders, state agencies and industry partners to determine the source."

At this time the cause of the odor has not been determined.

