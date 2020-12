Fire activity on Eagle Ct. In Swedesboro, NJ. Firefighters trying to cut into the roof to make sure fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/RQPUsA4GVD — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) December 22, 2020

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze inside a warehouse in Swedesboro, Gloucester County on Monday night.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire on the 400 block of Eagle Court.There was no immediate word on injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.