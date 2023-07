A swimmer is dead after authorities found a body in the Delaware River on Saturday.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A swimmer was found dead after authorities discovered a body in the Delaware River on Saturday.

The body was discovered just after 7:30 p.m. near Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, Bucks County.

A witness alerted authorities after seeing a swimmer in the river who went under the water and did not resurface.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.