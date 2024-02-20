Police in Bucks County make breakthrough in 20-year-old cold case

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County announced on Monday that officials made a breakthrough in a 20-year-old cold case.

Back in October of 2003, a man's body was discovered on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania.

The man had no identification and didn't match the description of any missing persons in the area, investigators say.

An autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was drowning.

Partial fingerprints were obtained at the scene, but police found no known matches in the national database.

The unidentified man was eventually buried in the Doylestown Cemetary, while attempts to verify him went on for the next 19 years.

In December 2022, Bensalem police obtained hair samples from the Bucks County Coroner's Office that were collected during the initial autopsy.

Those hair samples were sent to a private laboratory, where a DNA profile was made, police say.

That's when a nonprofit agency, Cold Case Initiative, got involved in the case.

Cold Case Initiative helped fund an investigative genetic genealogy search of public DNA databases.

That search led investigators to speak with Edward Nece from Riverside, New Jersey.

In October of 2023, Nece told police that his son, Edward Anthony Nece, hadn't been heard from in 20 years.

Nece provided a DNA sample that was compared to the unidentified male, which confirmed the drowning victim was Nece's son.

One thing that remains undetermined, however, is the manner of death. Investigators did not say if foul play was suspected in this case.