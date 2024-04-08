WATCH LIVE

Delco teens make a big splash as volunteer coaches for Special Olympics Swimming athletes

Monday, April 8, 2024
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Diving into the world of Special Olympics, these Delco teens are making a big splash.

With high school students volunteering their Sunday mornings to help athletes with disabilities at the Ridley Area YMCA, a learning and social environment is created for all to enjoy.

Their swimming skills are passed onto the athletes as they prepare to participate in competitions.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Delaware County Special Olympics Swimming on their website.

