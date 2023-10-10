Inside Story gets the latest from undecided voters on topics such as age limits for politicians, the merits of the impeachment inquiry and more.

What swing voters think about 2024 elctions, term limits and Joe Biden impeachment inquiry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Rich Thau, President of Engagious and founder of the 'Swing Voter Project', as he shared his recent findings after polling undecided voters in Pennsylvania.

They discussed whether there should be age limits on politicians; having leaders take cognitive tests before serving, whether they felt the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was warranted and the popularity of Governor Josh Shapiro.

Then Matt and the panel continued the discussion on requiring age limits on politicians, plus they discussed Dave McCormick's chances against Senator Bob Casey.

Plus, Governor Shapiro's top aide resigns over sexual harassment accusations and a discussion on the motivation around the looting that took place in Philadelphia after charges were dismissed for Officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Ajay Raju, Jeff Jubelirer, Melissa Robbins and Brian Tierney.