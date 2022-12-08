2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student

Although a motive is unclear, investigators determined the deadly shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Tahj Williams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, the conviction and sentencing of 22-year-old Saedair Lindsey and 30-year-old Tyrek McWilliams.

The two men were found guilty of ambushing 17-year-old Tahj Williams in April 2020 in Southwest Philadelphia.

The men were convicted on first-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other related charges.

