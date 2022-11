Take a trip into Lot M, Philadelphia's Tailgate Town

For Phillies games this year, Philadelphia's Lot M serves as a home base for fun, food and fans from all over for a tailgate like no other.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia fans take over Citizens Bank Park's Lot M and transform the tarmac into a tailgate to remember.

They come early, stay late, eat food and revel in their love for their favorite sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Take a trip into Tailgate Town.