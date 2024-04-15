Woman charged after 2 stabbed, including 1-year-old, in Philadelphia's Center City

Officers said in a press conference that both attacks seem to be completely random.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two people, including a 1-year-old baby, over the weekend.

Takeira Hester was arrested on Saturday in the 400 block of North 63rd Street. She has been charged with several counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, among others.

Both victims were stabbed in separate incidents, according to police.

The first stabbing took place at approximately 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street in Center City.

Investigators say Hester allegedly ran up to a 24-year-old woman and stabbed her in the chest before running off.

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

The second stabbing happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South 18th Street outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel (BZBI) synagogue.

Police say Hester also allegedly ran up to two parents and their twin 1-year-old boys, who were in strollers.

"It looked like this female just rushed up to them, nothing was said, completely random, tried to stab both children but got one child in each arm," said Banford.

The children's father chased after the suspect, who dropped her handbag but was able to flee the scene, according to police. That handbag is now being used in the investigation.

The 1-year-old was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is listed in stable condition.

A source provided Action News with surveillance images of the person, who is believed to be Hester.

Officers said in a press conference on Saturday that both attacks appear to be random.

In a statement to Action News, the synagogue also confirmed the attack near its property was not antisemitic.

Hester was previously arrested for aggravated assault and has a warrant out of New York City for aggravated assault charges that occurred days before these stabbings.

Investigators are not sure whether she has ties to the Philadelphia area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police.

